Sgt. 1st Class Ricardo Rolden is ready to show the road no mercy on the Warrior Ride going up the coast of North Carolina. (Photo courtesy Fort Bragg Adaptive Reconditioning)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 09:27
|Photo ID:
|3987152
|VIRIN:
|171130-A-ZZ999-0029
|Resolution:
|359x479
|Size:
|98.82 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A smile can truly help, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT