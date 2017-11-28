(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VISIT AT CASERMA EDERLE ASSOCIAZIONE "Il NUOVO PONTE" [Image 1 of 18]

    VISIT AT CASERMA EDERLE ASSOCIAZIONE &quot;Il NUOVO PONTE&quot;

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    Firefighter Manuel Cocco, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Italy, shows the equipment to a visitor from the delegation “Associazione Il Nuovo Ponte”, during the visit at Caserma Ederle, 28 Nov. 2017. Associazione Il Nuovo Ponte is a social solidarity cooperative that since 1984 runs Social-Health Services for people with disabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 03:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VISIT AT CASERMA EDERLE ASSOCIAZIONE "Il NUOVO PONTE" [Image 1 of 18], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TSAE
    Associazione Il Nuovo Ponte
    Sovereign Military Order
    Vicenza Photo Studio

