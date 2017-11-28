Firefighter Manuel Cocco, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Italy, shows the equipment to a visitor from the delegation “Associazione Il Nuovo Ponte”, during the visit at Caserma Ederle, 28 Nov. 2017. Associazione Il Nuovo Ponte is a social solidarity cooperative that since 1984 runs Social-Health Services for people with disabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 03:43
|Photo ID:
|3986695
|VIRIN:
|171128-A-JM436-1633
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
