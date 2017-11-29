USS Blue Ridge Sailors participate in an Anti-Terrorism Training Team drill.

171129-N-XN398-053 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 29, 2017) - Seaman Vascianni Ince, attached to the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19), participates in an Anti-Terrorism Training Team drill. Blue Ridge is in an extensive maintenance period in order to modernize the ship to continue to serve as a robust communications platform in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ethan Carter/RELEASED)
