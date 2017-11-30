1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), Endurance Event

U.S Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) ruck to the first challenge during a battalion endurance event at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, November 30, 2017. The event tests Soldiers physical readiness, weapon familiarization, Radio communications, Leadership, and Basic Special Forces Soldier skills. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Agee, Aaron/ Released)

