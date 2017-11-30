(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st battlion, 1st special forces group (airborne), Endurance Event

    1st battlion, 1st special forces group (airborne), Endurance Event

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Spc. Aaron Agee 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) lifts a log during a battalion endurance event at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, November 30, 2017. The event tests Soldiers physical readiness, weapon familiarization, Radio communications, Leadership, and Basic Special Forces Soldier skills. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Agee, Aaron/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
