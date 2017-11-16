SINGAPORE - Sailors describe some Native American inventions still used widely today during a Native American Heritage Month celebration at the Singapore Area Coordinator’s (SAC) Café Lah Community Center Nov. 16, 2017. U.S. military service members highlighted the achievements and contributions of Native Americans and Alaskans to both the United States and the American military experience.
U.S. Military Service Members Celebrate Native American and Alaskan Heritage Month in Singapore
