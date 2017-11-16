(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Military Service Members Celebrate Native American and Alaskan Heritage Month in Singapore [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Military Service Members Celebrate Native American and Alaskan Heritage Month in Singapore

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2017

    Photo by Marc Ayalin 

    Navy Region Center Singapore

    SINGAPORE - U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jason Deguire, Noncommissioned Officer In Charge for Public Health Activity-Guam (Singapore Branch) highlights military contributions from some past Native Americans awarded the Medal of Honor. More than a dozen military service members attended a Native American Heritage Month celebration at the Singapore Area Coordinator’s (SAC) Café Lah Community Center Nov. 16, 2017. U.S. military service members highlighted the achievements and contributions of Native Americans and Alaskans to both the United States and the American military experience.

    Native American Heritage Month
    Singapore Area Coordinator’

