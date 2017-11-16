SINGAPORE - HM1 (FMF) Beatriz Byers, Assistant Leading Petty Officer

Commander Logistics Squadron Western Pacific, Singapore Medical Aid Station, shows attendees the various Native American tribes that are spread across North America. More than a dozen military service members attended a Native American Heritage Month celebration at the Singapore Area Coordinator’s (SAC) Café Lah Community Center Nov. 16, 2017. U.S. military service members highlighted the achievements and contributions of Native Americans and Alaskans to both the United States and the American military experience.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 22:43 Photo ID: 3985956 VIRIN: 171116-N-QL164-001 Resolution: 3008x2008 Size: 858.75 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Military Service Members Celebrate Native American and Alaskan Heritage Month in Singapore [Image 1 of 3], by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.