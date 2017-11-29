171129-N-KJ376-098
BREMERTON, Washington (November 29, 2017) - Sailors aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) simulate a rescue from an aircraft during a general quarters drill on the John C. Stennis flight deck. John C. Stennis is in port conducting routine training as it continues preparing for its next scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick A. Grim / Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 19:25
|Photo ID:
|3985841
|VIRIN:
|171129-N-KJ376-098
|Resolution:
|6594x4401
|Size:
|863.06 KB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors Participate in General Quarters [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Neil Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT