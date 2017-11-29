171129-N-KJ376-089
BREMERTON, Washington (November 29, 2017) Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) Airman James Kramer, from Sandy Springs, Georgia, and Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Ivan Davila, from Ontario, California, simulate an aircraft rescue during a general quarters drill on the flight deck aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). John C. Stennis is in port conducting routine training as it continues preparing for its next scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick A. Grim/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 19:25
|Photo ID:
|3985838
|VIRIN:
|171129-N-KJ376-089
|Resolution:
|6477x4323
|Size:
|829.76 KB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors Participate in General Quarters [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Neil Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT