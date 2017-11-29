(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors Participate in General Quarters [Image 3 of 6]

    Sailors Participate in General Quarters

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Neil Grim 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    171129-N-KJ376-074
    BREMERTON, Washington (November 29, 2017) Sailors aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) simulate an aircraft rescue during a general quarters drill on the flight deck. John C. Stennis is in port conducting routine training as it continues preparing for its next scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick A. Grim/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 19:25
    VIRIN: 171129-N-KJ376-074
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Participate in General Quarters [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Neil Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis

