    Sailors Particpate in General Quarters [Image 4 of 6]

    Sailors Particpate in General Quarters

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Jiang 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    171129-N-DA737-065
    BREMERTON, Wash. (Nov. 29, 2017) Logistics Specialist Seaman Kiara Jones, from Chesapeake, Virginia, trains on the use of an ophthalmoscope, a tool used to examine eyes, in a battle dressing station during a general quarters drill aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). John C. Stennis is in port conducting routine training as it continues preparing for its next scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Jiang/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 19:25
    Photo ID: 3985835
    VIRIN: 171129-N-DA737-065
    Resolution: 6683x4774
    Size: 827.94 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Particpate in General Quarters [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 Jonathan Jiang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis

