Sailors Particpate in General Quarters

BREMERTON, Wash. (Nov. 29, 2017) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Patrick Marcil, from Cohoes, New York, refills a self-contained breathing apparatus bottle during a general quarters drill aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). John C. Stennis is in port conducting routine training as it continues preparing for its next scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Jiang/Released)

