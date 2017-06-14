(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Running on Mentorship

    Running on Mentorship

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Kumiyama, 19th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor, tightens his shoes prior to training for an upcoming marathon June 14, 2017 at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Kumiyama had just participated in Arkansas Run for the Fallen while also accomplishing numerous marathons, half-marathons and 5K's as he motivates and mentors Airmen of Little Rock to do the same.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Running on Mentorship, by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

