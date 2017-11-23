(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Leaders celebrate thanksgiving, serve meals to Team JBLE

    Leaders celebrate thanksgiving, serve meals to Team JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa Cleveland 

    633rd Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    A Fort Eustis senior leader serves sparkling during Thanksgiving lunch at the Warrior Cafe on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Nov. 23, 2017. U.S. Army Soldiers, retirees and civilian personnel who live and work on the installation were invited to participate in the Thanksgiving festivities at dining facilities on the joint base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaders celebrate thanksgiving, serve meals to Team JBLE [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

