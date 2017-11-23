(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Leaders celebrate thanksgiving, serve meals to Team JBLE

    Leaders celebrate thanksgiving, serve meals to Team JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa Cleveland 

    633rd Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Col. Ralph Clayton III, 733rd Mission Support Group commander, serves Thanksgiving lunch at the Warrior Cafe on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Nov. 23, 2017. The Thanksgiving meal included traditional dishes such as turkey, ham, potatoes and an array of desserts, provided by the dining facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 16:43
    Photo ID: 3985655
    VIRIN: 171123-F-JC454-016
    Resolution: 3717x4805
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaders celebrate thanksgiving, serve meals to Team JBLE [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    Thanksgiving
    joint base
    U.S. Army
    senior leaders
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE
    Dining Facility' Warrior Cafe

