    Maj. Mitchell retires

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gregory Steele 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jesse Mitchell II, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight commander, hugs his daughter, Anise, and son, Jesse Mitchell III, during his retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Nov. 5, 2017. Mitchell had just given his children a gift to thank them for the sacrifices they made during his time in service. Mitchell and his wife, Maj. Andrea Mitchell, 307th Medical Squadron clinical nurse, have three children. One of them, Anise, was born while he was deployed to Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle/released)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 14:17
    Photo ID: 3985349
    VIRIN: 171015-F-PF761-1044
    Resolution: 1856x2784
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Mitchell retires, by MSgt Gregory Steele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    307th Bomb Wing
    307th Logistical Readiness Squadron

