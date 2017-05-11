Maj. Mitchell retires

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jesse Mitchell II, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight commander, hugs his daughter, Anise, and son, Jesse Mitchell III, during his retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Nov. 5, 2017. Mitchell had just given his children a gift to thank them for the sacrifices they made during his time in service. Mitchell and his wife, Maj. Andrea Mitchell, 307th Medical Squadron clinical nurse, have three children. One of them, Anise, was born while he was deployed to Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle/released)

