George Prentiss, a Korean War and Air Force veteran, discusses the KC-135 Stratotanker with Staff Sgt. Nicholas Little, 92nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, during a base tour at Fairchild Air Force Base, September 29, 2017. Prentiss joined the Air Force in 1952 as a piston jet maintainer and was stationed at Fairchild for four years. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 14:20
|Photo ID:
|3985266
|VIRIN:
|170929-F-PH996-125
|Resolution:
|5453x3895
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Korean War vet takes a trip drown memory lane [Image 1 of 4], by Jesenia Landaverde
Korean War vet takes a trip drown memory lane
