    Korean War vet takes a trip drown memory lane [Image 2 of 4]

    Korean War vet takes a trip drown memory lane

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2017

    Photo by Jesenia Landaverde 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    George Prentiss, a Korean War and Air Force veteran, discusses the KC-135 Stratotanker with Staff Sgt. Nicholas Little, 92nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, during a base tour at Fairchild Air Force Base, September 29, 2017. Prentiss joined the Air Force in 1952 as a piston jet maintainer and was stationed at Fairchild for four years. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jesenia Landaverde)

