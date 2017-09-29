Korean War vet takes a trip drown memory lane

George Prentiss, a Korean War and Air Force veteran, discusses maintenance history with Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Miller, 92nd Maintenance Squadron superintendent, during a base tour at Fairchild Air Force Base, September 29, 2017. Prentiss joined the Air Force in 1952 as a piston jet maintainer and was stationed at Fairchild for four years. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jesenia Landaverde)

