New vet tech for pets

Senior Airman Steven Albion, 92nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Rosso complete an x-ray exam Aug. 22, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. X-ray exams are administered to the dogs anytime a health concern is presented or as the dogs approach a senior age. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jesenia Landaverde)
