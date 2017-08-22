(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New vet tech for pets

    New vet tech for pets

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2017

    Photo by Jesenia Landaverde 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Steven Albion, 92nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Rosso complete an x-ray exam Aug. 22, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. X-ray exams are administered to the dogs anytime a health concern is presented or as the dogs approach a senior age. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jesenia Landaverde)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 14:01
    Photo ID: 3985244
    VIRIN: 170822-F-PH996-081
    Resolution: 5120x4096
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New vet tech for pets, by Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New vet tech for pets

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    service members
    armed forces
    Air Mobility Command
    KC-135
    sacrifice
    18th Air Force
    Airman Magazine
    military
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    92nd Air Refueling Wing
    Air Force Times
    Military Times
    141st Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT