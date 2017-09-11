JBA youth compete in Redskins program

Ashley Cottrell, far left, and Nikki Robinson, far right, Washington Redskins cheerleaders, read a book to a group of Joint Base Andrews students during the Salute to Redskins Read event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 9, 2017. Cottrell and Robinson encouraged students by creating fun activities centered on reading and having students participate with them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Michael S. Murphy)
