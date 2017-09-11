Ashley Cottrell, far left, and Nikki Robinson, far right, Washington Redskins cheerleaders, read a book to a group of Joint Base Andrews students during the Salute to Redskins Read event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 9, 2017. Cottrell and Robinson encouraged students by creating fun activities centered on reading and having students participate with them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Michael S. Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 14:03 Photo ID: 3985233 VIRIN: 171109-F-SP573-0969 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.44 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBA youth compete in Redskins program [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.