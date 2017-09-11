JBA youth compete in Redskins program

Emily King, right, Redskins Charitable Foundation community programs director, helps Joint Base Andrews children write their names in their claimed books at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 9, 2017. More than 100 children attended the event and each child went home with a free book. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Michael S. Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 14:03
|Photo ID:
|3985230
|VIRIN:
|171109-F-SP573-1002
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
