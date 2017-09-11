A Joint Base Andrews child reads a book during the Salute to Redskins Read, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 9, 2017. More than 100 children attended the event and each child went home with a free book. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Michael S. Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 14:03
|Photo ID:
|3985227
|VIRIN:
|171109-F-SP573-1013
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBA youth compete in Redskins program [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
