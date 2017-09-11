(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBA youth compete in Redskins program [Image 5 of 5]

    JBA youth compete in Redskins program

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2017

    Photo by Airman Michael Murphy 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Children of military personnel engage in various reading activities during the Salute to Redskins Read Program at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 9, 2017. In an effort to make reading more fun for elementary school students, the Redskins Charitable Foundation created the Reskins Read Program, focusing on a reading playbook for students. The playbook provides monthly reminders for students to read a book of their choice and to focus on different areas of the story. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 14:03
    Photo ID: 3985200
    VIRIN: 171109-F-SP573-0576
    Resolution: 4682x3291
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA youth compete in Redskins program [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Photography
    Photojournalist
    military
    Maryland
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Andrews
    Air Force District of Washington
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    Wingmen
    JBA
    Fly Fight Win
    Chief’s Own
    Airman Michael S. Murphy
    SalutetoRedskinsRead

