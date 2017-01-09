Vice Adm. Charles Richard, U.S. Strategic Command deputy commander, meets with squadron leadership for breakfast Sept. 1, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. This year marks the second year in a row the 92nd and 141st Air Refueling Wings, as a fully integrated partnership, have earned the Strategic Aircraft category, that recognizes the best air refueling wing assigned to USSTRATCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 13:54 Photo ID: 3985199 VIRIN: 170901-F-PH996-026 Resolution: 5496x3925 Size: 1.98 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild takes home Omaha Trophy two years in a row [Image 1 of 3], by Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.