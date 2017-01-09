(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fairchild takes home Omaha Trophy two years in a row [Image 1 of 3]

    Fairchild takes home Omaha Trophy two years in a row

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2017

    Photo by Jesenia Landaverde 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Vice Adm. Charles Richard, U.S. Strategic Command deputy commander, meets with squadron leadership for breakfast Sept. 1, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. This year marks the second year in a row the 92nd and 141st Air Refueling Wings, as a fully integrated partnership, have earned the Strategic Aircraft category, that recognizes the best air refueling wing assigned to USSTRATCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jesenia Landaverde)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 13:54
    Photo ID: 3985199
    VIRIN: 170901-F-PH996-026
    Resolution: 5496x3925
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild takes home Omaha Trophy two years in a row [Image 1 of 3], by Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild takes home Omaha Trophy two years in a row
    Fairchild takes home Omaha Trophy two years in a row
    Fairchild takes home Omaha Trophy two years in a row

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fairchild takes home Omaha Trophy two years in a row

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    service members
    armed forces
    Air Mobility Command
    KC-135
    sacrifice
    18th Air Force
    Airman Magazine
    military
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    92nd Air Refueling Wing
    Air Force Times
    Military Times
    141st Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT