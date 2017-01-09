Vice Adm. Charles Richard, U.S. Strategic Command deputy commander, presents Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, the Omaha Trophy during a ceremony Sept. 1, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. This year marks the second year in a row the 92nd and 141st Air Refueling Wings, as a fully integrated partnership, have earned the Strategic Aircraft category, that recognizes the best air-refueling wing assigned to USSTRATCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo/SrA Nick Daniello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 13:54 Photo ID: 3985193 VIRIN: 170901-F-JZ707-094 Resolution: 4918x3283 Size: 1.69 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild takes home Omaha Trophy two years in a row [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Nicolo Daniello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.