Vice Adm. Charles Richard, U.S. Strategic Command deputy commander, presents Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, the Omaha Trophy during a ceremony Sept. 1, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. This year marks the second year in a row the 92nd and 141st Air Refueling Wings, as a fully integrated partnership, have earned the Strategic Aircraft category, that recognizes the best air-refueling wing assigned to USSTRATCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo/SrA Nick Daniello)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 13:54
|Photo ID:
|3985193
|VIRIN:
|170901-F-JZ707-094
|Resolution:
|4918x3283
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fairchild takes home Omaha Trophy two years in a row [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Nicolo Daniello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fairchild takes home Omaha Trophy two years in a row
LEAVE A COMMENT