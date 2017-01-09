(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fairchild takes home Omaha Trophy two years in a row

    Fairchild takes home Omaha Trophy two years in a row

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicolo Daniello 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Team Fairchild pose with the Omaha Trophy during a ceremony Sept. 1, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. This year marks the second year in a row the 92nd and 141st Air Refueling Wings, as a fully integrated partnership, have earned the Strategic Aircraft category, that recognizes the best air-refueling wing assigned to U.S. Strategic Command. Winners of the trophy represent units supporting USSTRATCOM that are critical to fulfilling the combatant command’s vision of fighting and delivering integrated multi-domain combat effects across the globe, wherever and whenever needed. (U.S. Air Force photo/SrA Nick Daniello)

    This work, Fairchild takes home Omaha Trophy two years in a row, by SrA Nicolo Daniello, identified by DVIDS

