    2017 Base Tree Lighting [Image 2 of 3]

    2017 Base Tree Lighting

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Loera 

    4th Fighter Wing

    Donna Scott, 4th Fighter Wing Chapel protestant parish coordinator, gives out cookies and hot cocoa during the base Christmas tree lighting, Nov. 27, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. This event was hosted by the base chapel and consisted of caroling, hot chocolate and baked goods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda A. Loera)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 10:39
    Photo ID: 3984626
    VIRIN: 171127-F-NW306-1010
    Resolution: 2641x1759
    Size: 714.35 KB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
