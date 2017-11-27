(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman arms up

    VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor Crul 

    71st Flying Training Wing/Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Craig Smith, an installation patrolman assigned to 71st Security Forces Squadron, retrieves his weapons from the armory Nov. 27, on Vance Force Base, Oklahoma. Vance Defenders are trained in a wide variety in weapons systems to make sure they are prepared for any threat to the safety of the Airman and their families on Vance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor Crul)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 10:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman arms up, by A1C Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airmen
    united states
    oklahoma
    air force
    enid
    vance air force base
    air education and training command
    71st flying training wing
    71st mission support group
    19th air force
    71st security forces squadron
    crul taylor

