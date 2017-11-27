Post Operations at Fort McCoy

Military equipment is parked at the Fort McCoy Draw Yard and Equipment Concentration Site (ECS)-67, part of the 88th Regional Support Division, on Nov. 27, 2017, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Draw Yard is a concept designed and created by the 88th. It is a set of common military equipment (mostly vehicles and generators), available at Fort McCoy for exercise and transient training unit use. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

