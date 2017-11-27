November 2017 Training Ops at Fort McCoy

Service members at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training drive a military truck on the cantonment area on Nov. 27, 2017, at the installation. During November 2017, thousands of service members trained at the installation as part of battle-drill, institutional, and exercise training events. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 10:07
|Photo ID:
|3984392
|VIRIN:
|171127-A-OK556-013
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
