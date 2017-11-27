(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    November 2017 Training Ops at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 7]

    November 2017 Training Ops at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Service members at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training drive a military truck on the cantonment area on Nov. 27, 2017, at the installation. During November 2017, thousands of service members trained at the installation as part of battle-drill, institutional, and exercise training events. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 10:07
    Photo ID: 3984389
    VIRIN: 171127-A-OK556-964
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November 2017 Training Ops at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 7], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    November 2017 Training Ops at Fort McCoy
    November 2017 Training Ops at Fort McCoy
    November 2017 Training Ops at Fort McCoy
    November 2017 Training Ops at Fort McCoy
    November 2017 Training Ops at Fort McCoy
    November 2017 Training Ops at Fort McCoy
    November 2017 Training Ops at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training operations
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT