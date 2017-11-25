Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaclyn Barile (right), assigned to the 379th Readiness and Emergency Management Flight uses a joint chemical agent detector on Staff Sgt. Bonnie Aubin, assigned to 379 CEX, during a joint chemical hazard training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2017. The 379th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, 379th Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight and 379th Readiness and Emergency Management Flight responded to a simulated chemical agent threat from an improvised rocket-assisted mortar. The exercise concluded with training on establishing a contamination control area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

Date Taken: 11.25.2017 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA