(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise [Image 2 of 19]

    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    11.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Collin Barnett (center), assigned to the 379th Readiness and Emergency Management Flight, instructs Airmen how to remove contaminated gear during a joint chemical hazard training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2017. The 379th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, 379th Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight and 379 CEX Flight responded to a simulated chemical agent threat from an improvised rocket-assisted mortar. The exercise concluded with training on establishing a contamination control area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 06:14
    Photo ID: 3983923
    VIRIN: 171125-Z-YI114-088
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 20.06 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise [Image 1 of 19], by SSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise
    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Qatar
    U.S. Central Command
    decontamination
    decon
    Emergency Management
    USCENTCOM
    joint training exercise
    379 AEW
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    gas mask
    379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron
    CBRN
    AFCENT
    Air Force Central Command
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Readiness and Emergency Management Flight
    Grand Slam Wing
    CCA
    Contamination Control Area
    chemical biological radiological nuclear
    379th ECES
    EM
    AUAB
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Operation Freedom's Sentinel
    OFS
    protective hazardous material suits
    simulated decontamination exercise
    Senior Airman Collin Barnett

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT