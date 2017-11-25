Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise

U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 379th Readiness and Emergency Management Flight, help each other remove contaminated gear during a joint chemical hazard training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2017. The 379th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, 379th Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight and 379 CEX Flight responded to a simulated chemical agent threat from an improvised rocket-assisted mortar. The exercise concluded with training on establishing a contamination control area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

