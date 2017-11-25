U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 379th Readiness and Emergency Management Flight, help each other remove contaminated gear during a joint chemical hazard training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2017. The 379th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, 379th Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight and 379 CEX Flight responded to a simulated chemical agent threat from an improvised rocket-assisted mortar. The exercise concluded with training on establishing a contamination control area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 06:14
|Photo ID:
|3983921
|VIRIN:
|171125-Z-YI114-093
|Resolution:
|4573x3049
|Size:
|10.66 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise [Image 1 of 19], by SSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS
