U.S Airmen, assigned to the 379th Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight, use an M256A1 chemical agent detector kit to assess a chemical agent during a joint training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2017. The 379th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, 379 BEE Flight and 379th Readiness and Emergency Management Flight responded to a simulated chemical agent threat from an improvised rocket-assisted mortar. The M256 kit detects and identifies blister and nerve agents present either as liquid or as vapor. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 06:14
|Photo ID:
|3983920
|VIRIN:
|171125-Z-YI114-069
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.95 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise [Image 1 of 19], by SSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
