Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise

U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians, assigned to the 379th Civil Engineer Squadron, wait at a distance while x-raying an improvised rocket-assisted mortar during a joint chemical threat training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2017. The 379th EOD Flight, 379th Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight and 379th Readiness and Emergency Management Flight responded to a simulated chemical agent threat. The scenario involved an unknown object that was launched over the perimeter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

