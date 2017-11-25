Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise

U.S Airmen assigned to the 379th Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight, use an M256A1 chemical agent detector kit to assess a chemical agent during a joint training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2017. The 379th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, 379th BEE Flight and 379th Readiness and Emergency Management Flight responded to a simulated chemical agent threat from an improvised rocket-assisted mortar. The M256 kit detects and identifies blister and nerve agents present either as liquid or as vapor. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

