    171129-N-GX781-106

    171129-N-GX781-106

    ODESSA, UKRAINE

    11.29.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    171129-N-GX781-106 ODESSA, Ukraine (Nov. 29, 2017) - Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) handle mooring line as the ship arrives in Odessa, Ukraine, for a scheduled port visit, Nov. 29, 2017. James E. Williams, homeported in Norfolk, is on a routine deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colbey Livingston/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 05:39
    Photo ID: 3983908
    VIRIN: 171129-N-GX781-106
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: ODESSA, UA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    171129-N-GX781-106
    171129-N-GX781-080

    #NATO
    #USAFE
    #C6F
    #USEUCOM
    #USN
    #DEPLOYMENT
    #PARTNERSHIPSMATTER
    #PRESENCEMATTERS
    DVIDS Email Import
    #PARTNERSTRONG
    #READYFORCES
    #USNAVYEUROPE
    #JAMESEWILLIAMS
    #JWS

