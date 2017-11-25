Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise

U.S Airmen, assigned to the 379th Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight, prepare to be dispatched for chemical analysis of a chemical threat during a joint training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2017. The 379th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, 379 BEE Flight and 379th Readiness and Emergency Management Flight responded to a simulated chemical agent threat. The scenario involved an unknown object that was launched over the perimeter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|11.25.2017
|11.29.2017 06:17
|3983898
|171125-Z-YI114-042
|6000x4000
|16.7 MB
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
|0
|0
|0
