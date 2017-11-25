U.S Airmen, assigned to the 379th Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight, prepare to be dispatched for chemical analysis of a chemical threat during a joint training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2017. The 379th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, 379 BEE Flight and 379th Readiness and Emergency Management Flight responded to a simulated chemical agent threat. The scenario involved an unknown object that was launched over the perimeter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.25.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 06:17 Photo ID: 3983898 VIRIN: 171125-Z-YI114-042 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 16.7 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise [Image 1 of 19], by SSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.