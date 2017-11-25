Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Lahteine, explosive ordnance disposal journeyman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, operates a Remotec Andros F6A Remote Ordnance Neutralization System during a joint chemical threat training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2017. The 379 EOD Flight, 379th Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight and 379th Readiness and Emergency Management Flight responded to a simulated chemical agent threat. The robot, which has chemical detection capability, was used to perform initial reconnaissance on an unknown object in the scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

