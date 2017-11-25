(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise [Image 16 of 19]

    Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    11.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Lahteine, explosive ordnance disposal journeyman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, operates a Remotec Andros F6A Remote Ordnance Neutralization System during a joint chemical threat training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2017. The 379 EOD Flight, 379th Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight and 379th Readiness and Emergency Management Flight responded to a simulated chemical agent threat. The robot, which has chemical detection capability, was used to perform initial reconnaissance on an unknown object in the scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 06:18
    Photo ID: 3983884
    VIRIN: 171125-Z-YI114-003
    Resolution: 5304x3536
    Size: 12.74 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multiple base agencies conduct a joint chemical response exercise [Image 1 of 19], by SSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    U.S. Central Command
    robot
    USCENTCOM
    joint training exercise
    379 AEW
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron
    CBRN
    AFCENT
    Air Force Central Command
    EOD
    explosive ordnance disposal
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Grand Slam Wing
    chemical biological radiological nuclear
    379th ECES
    AUAB
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Operation Freedom's Sentinel
    OFS
    Remotec Andros F6A Remote Ordnance Neutralization System

