(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wasp Frocks 160 Stingers at Sea during homeport shift transit

    Wasp Frocks 160 Stingers at Sea during homeport shift transit

    USS WASP (LHD 1), AT SEA

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Galbreath 

    USS WASP

    171128-N-SA412-0066 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 28, 2017) Capt. Andrew Smith, commanding officer of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), addresses Sailors during a frocking ceremony in the hangar bay of the ship. Wasp is transiting to Sasebo, Japan to conduct a turnover with the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the forward-deployed flag ship of the amphibious forces in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Sean Galbreath/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.28.2017 19:43
    Photo ID: 3983326
    VIRIN: 171128-N-SA412-0066
    Resolution: 5838x2501
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: USS WASP (LHD 1), AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wasp Frocks 160 Stingers at Sea during homeport shift transit, by PO3 Sean Galbreath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wasp Frocks 160 Stingers at Sea during homeport shift transit

    TAGS

    Petty Officer
    Frocking
    USS Wasp
    Frocking Ceremony
    Navy
    Sailors
    Frocked

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT