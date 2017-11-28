171128-N-SA412-0066 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 28, 2017) Capt. Andrew Smith, commanding officer of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), addresses Sailors during a frocking ceremony in the hangar bay of the ship. Wasp is transiting to Sasebo, Japan to conduct a turnover with the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the forward-deployed flag ship of the amphibious forces in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Sean Galbreath/Released)

Location: USS WASP (LHD 1), AT SEA
This work, Wasp Frocks 160 Stingers at Sea during homeport shift transit, by PO3 Sean Galbreath