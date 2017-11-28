Air Force Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson, commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center and Program Executive Officer for Space, and Maj. Nicholas Spear, one of SMC’s Combined Federal Campaign representatives, review a CFC form and charity booklet in El Segundo, Calif., Nov. 28, 2017. CFC is the world's largest annual workplace charity campaign, with almost 200 CFC campaigns throughout the country and overseas raising millions of dollars each year. Since the first campaign in 1964, Federal employees have donated more than $7 billion for the charities and causes that are near and dear to them.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2017 Date Posted: 11.28.2017 19:01 Photo ID: 3983318 VIRIN: 171128-F-HW403-006 Resolution: 2694x1924 Size: 2.5 MB Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SMC Kicks Off Annual CFC Campaign, by TSgt Sarah Corrice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.