    SMC Kicks Off Annual CFC Campaign

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah Corrice 

    Space and Missile Systems Center

    Air Force Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson, commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center and Program Executive Officer for Space, and Maj. Nicholas Spear, one of SMC’s Combined Federal Campaign representatives, review a CFC form and charity booklet in El Segundo, Calif., Nov. 28, 2017. CFC is the world's largest annual workplace charity campaign, with almost 200 CFC campaigns throughout the country and overseas raising millions of dollars each year. Since the first campaign in 1964, Federal employees have donated more than $7 billion for the charities and causes that are near and dear to them.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMC Kicks Off Annual CFC Campaign, by TSgt Sarah Corrice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Donation
    CFC
    Charity
    SMC
    LAAFB
    Lt GenJohn Thompson
    Maj Nicholas Spear

