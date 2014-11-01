Members of Federal Emergency Management Agency Task Force 7 finish loading two pallets of aid supplies for a joint loading evaluation at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 27, 2017. The evaluation helped both FEMA and the U.S. Air Force increase their readiness and preparedness to respond to natural disasters when tasked. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Conrad/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2014 Date Posted: 11.28.2017 18:19 Photo ID: 3983289 VIRIN: 171127-F-VG042-006 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 7.3 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Loading evaluation [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.