Members of Federal Emergency Management Agency Task Force 7 finish loading two pallets of aid supplies for a joint loading evaluation at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 27, 2017. The evaluation helped both FEMA and the U.S. Air Force increase their readiness and preparedness to respond to natural disasters when tasked. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Conrad/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2014
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2017 18:19
|Photo ID:
|3983289
|VIRIN:
|171127-F-VG042-006
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|7.3 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Loading evaluation [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
