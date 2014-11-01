Members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Task Force 7 load a tractor trailer onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft for a joint loading evaluation at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 27, 2017. The evaluation helped both FEMA and the U.S. Air Force increase their readiness and preparedness to respond to natural disasters when tasked. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Conrad/Released)

