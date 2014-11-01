Matthew Smith, 60th Aerial Port Squadron load director, briefs members of Federal Emergency Management Agency on the procedures of loading cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 27, 2017. Smith was FEMA's U.S. Air Force liaison during the agency's joint loading evaluation and helped its members through his extensive knowledge of the C-17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Conrad/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2014 Date Posted: 11.28.2017 18:19 Photo ID: 3983284 VIRIN: 171127-F-VG042-004 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 7.87 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Loading evaluation [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.