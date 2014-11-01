Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel being led by Matthew Smith, 60th Aerial Port Squadron load director, walk towards the hatch bay on the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft as part of a joint loading evaluation at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 27,2017. Smith was FEMA's U.S. Air Force liaison and supervised their training with detailed knowledge of the C-17's capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Conrad/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2014 Date Posted: 11.28.2017 18:19 Photo ID: 3983282 VIRIN: 171127-F-VG042-1003 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 10.31 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Loading evaluation [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.