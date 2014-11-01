(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2014

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel being led by Matthew Smith, 60th Aerial Port Squadron load director, walk towards the hatch bay on the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft as part of a joint loading evaluation at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 27,2017. Smith was FEMA's U.S. Air Force liaison and supervised their training with detailed knowledge of the C-17's capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Conrad/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2014
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Loading evaluation [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

