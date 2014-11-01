Members of Federal Emergency Management Agency Task Force 7 stand in front of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft for a joint loading evaluation at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 27, 2017. The FEMA personnel focused on the logistics of loading large pallets of aid equipment and supplies onto the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Conrad/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2014 Date Posted: 11.28.2017 18:19 Photo ID: 3983280 VIRIN: 171127-F-VG042-002 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.72 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Loading evaluation [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.